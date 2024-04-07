They have been in power for seven years, continuously ruining the country. Instead of presenting tangible projects to boast about their achievements, they have resorted to trivial matters like who hugged whom in their campaign. I wouldn’t be surprised if, in the absence of real initiatives, they claimed that these hugs constitute a project worth 90 million euros in REC Bitola tenders. Their lack of a coherent program and meaningful projects suggests that they are aware their time in power is limited. This statement was made by the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, at a rally in Kavadarci.

The president of VMRO-DPMNE pointed out that the leader of SDSM, Dimitar Kovachevski, has canceled the rallies of Stevo Pendarovski.

The information indicates that only Talat Xhaferi is present in the government premises, with no one else in sight. Reflecting on his situation, he thinks to himself, ‘I still have a few more weeks of leisure before retirement.’ Kovacevski has abandoned the rallies of Stevo Pendarovski, prioritizing whether DUI’s Ali Ahmeti, Artan Grubi, or Bujar Osmani will support him in the second round, as there seems to be no alternative. He has squandered his term, functioning more as a commentator on the political stage than as a president. Lacking in personal initiative and identity, he obediently serves the parties that propelled him to power, capitulating to the likes of Ali Ahmeti, Artan Grubi, and others, and working against the interests of the people who elected him,” remarked Mickoski.

He ordered the people on April 24 and May 8 to help Stevo Pendarovski move out of the country.