On World Health Day, ten patient associations came together to sign an agreement on Saturday, establishing a National Alliance of Patients’ Organizations.

This Alliance includes Hepar Centar, Nefron, National Association for MS, Life with Challenges, HEMA-ONKO, Femina M, Sano, Union of Associations of Persons with Diabetes of Macedonia, Association for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, and It’s Rare to be Rare.

Milan Mishkovikj, the president of the Alliance, emphasized that by forming this Alliance, the organizations are demonstrating their dedication to protecting patients and improving the healthcare system.

Mishkovikj underscored the importance of collaboration between patient associations and the media in educating citizens about their healthcare rights.

He stated, “We believe that cooperation between patients’ organizations and the media is crucial in informing and educating citizens about their rights and healthcare options. With the aim of monitoring European and global health systems and practices, we are prepared to share our experiences and knowledge to reform and enhance our health system in alignment with the best standards and citizens’ needs.”

Mishkovikj urged all organizations and associations in the field to join the Alliance, emphasizing the importance of standing together to support patient rights and work towards improving the healthcare system.

“The Alliance is open to all other patient associations in the field, inviting them to join us as we collaborate to enhance the country’s healthcare system. We encourage all interested associations to become part of the Alliance,” Mishkovikj concluded.