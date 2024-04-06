In her speech at the pre-election rally in Negotino, the candidate for president from VMRO-DPMNE, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, opposed the thought of the philosopher Hegel, who believes that every nation deserves its own government.

According to Siljanovska Davkova, Hegel was wrong because the Macedonians deserve a better president and prime minister than the ones they are leading now.