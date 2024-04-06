In her speech at the pre-election rally in Negotino, the candidate for president from VMRO-DPMNE, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, opposed the thought of the philosopher Hegel, who believes that every nation deserves its own government.
According to Siljanovska Davkova, Hegel was wrong because the Macedonians deserve a better president and prime minister than the ones they are leading now.
This country is far from a legal country, our country is partisan!
I think that you do not deserve this power, that should be changed and after these presidential elections, I promise that I will do what you expect from me. I will prove to you every day that my legitimacy springs from you and not from anyone else.
In Macedonia, there are now two states in one, two assemblies, two prime ministers, and the head of state is also to blame for that. “His role is to unite and reconcile, to build unity between the government and the opposition, between men and women, between people with disabilities and others,” said Siljanovska Davkova.
Comments are closed for this post.