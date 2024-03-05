In an interview with TV Alfa on Monday evening, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, the presidential candidate for VMRO-DPMNE, criticized the government’s actions regarding the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation, and Good Neighborliness with Bulgaria, citing it as a significant factor motivating her presidential candidacy.

Siljanovska Davkova expressed concern about individuals entering politics without a proper understanding of processes, relationships, and events, deeming them amateurs. She argued that their belief in an immediate open path to the EU following concessions is unsettling.

Accusing the ruling parties of focusing on insults and negations instead of presenting substantive ideas, projects, or plans, Siljanovska Davkova emphasized her preference for constructive discussions on projects with fellow candidates, allowing citizens to decide through their votes.

Regarding the president’s authorizations, Siljanovska Davkova asserted that she has a proposed solution to address all related issues. She stressed the importance of identifying and overcoming problems, sometimes without the necessity for constitutional amendments. She advocated for the use of a veto, addresses, and the selection of the best candidates for crucial positions, such as the Judicial Council, the Constitutional Court, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Army. Siljanovska Davkova also highlighted the absence of initiatives involving the diaspora and various unifying bodies, expressing her disappointment with the current state of affairs.