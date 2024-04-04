In five years I got the real political experience as a member of parliament and I was one of the most active, I defended the constitutionality and legality and voted according to my own conviction, says professor Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova about what is different from the last time when she was also a candidate for the president of the state .

And it was confirmed that the Parliament is a school of democracy and that you cannot always fight for what you propose. She convinces that she is ready for what awaits her in the next few weeks and that now she is wiser, the environment is different, the government is politically impotent and that the citizens can compare what the current president Pendarovski said in the Parliament when he was an MP, what he did these years. what he had to do and didn’t do.Siljanovska has a strong message for today’s start of the election campaign.

I will send a message and ask the citizens if they are proud and who they are proud of, to ask themselves if they really represent those who protect the state and national interests or their own and oligarchic interests and what we need to do to make Macedonia a decent place to live Is this a decent Republic because the Republic is always founded and respects the interests of the citizens – says the presidential candidate supported by VMRO-DPMNE.

Siljanovska assesses that today the institution of the president is completely marginalized and that the current head of state has a great deal of credit for that.

The professor has a firm intention to address the Parliament several times as a future president. Siljanovska assures that she will not follow Pendarovski’s example and sign everything sent to her by the Parliament. Siljanovska has no doubt as to which is the most scandalous decree signed by Pendarovski. The professor points out that we have a very problematic Constitutional Court. The professor reveals for the first time for “Republika” that Macedonia should start lobbying for membership in the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member.

We can do that because we have also had representatives in the UN, diplomats who were remembered. And here we have people who are original in diplomacy and have something to say, we just need to behave responsibly, dedicatedly, lobby, show and prove. that even though we are a small country, we also have behind us historically and now subjects, universities, science that gave birth to persons-statesmen who can equally make decisions in foreign policy. Then they will make decisions towards us with respect. But if you do not deserve respect, then that will come to the fore in every conversation. If you say what you don’t mean, if you don’t say what you have to say, if you say what the other person wants to hear – then you cannot be dignified. You need thorough reforms and to recognize people who know and are able, people who are respected abroad, because the image of Macedonia and the attitude towards Macedonia of the representatives of the EU and the USA largely depends on who represents it. We are immersed in a severe crisis not only of leadership but and of mediocrity and sub-mediocrity.

Regarding the constitutional amendments and the relations with Bulgaria, Siljanovska announces that she will stand for the principle of reciprocity.The professor believes that we can make Macedonia proud, although she admits that it will be a long process.