The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, emphasized in his speech at today’s rally in Demir Kapija that on April 24, Professor Gordana Siljanovska Davkova will announce her triumph, and the final victory will take place on May 8. Mickoski stated that VMRO-DPMNE, along with the coalition, will secure a majority in the Macedonian parliament with 61 MPs.

Mickoski highlighted that the people of Macedonia currently lack control over their own country, which he claims has been captured and hijacked by 100 DUI robbers supported by SDS scoundrels. He described SDS as the allies of DUI robbers, mentioning Artan Grubi, Bujar Osmani, and Ali Ahmeti. Mickoski expressed concern over the decline in Macedonia’s population, particularly in urban areas, attributing it to disappointment among the populace. He emphasized the urgency of changing this reality to prevent further loss.

Mickoski stressed the need to reclaim the state from Kovacevski’s administration, which he alleges handed it over to Ali Ahmeti. He called for unity around VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition “Your Macedonia,” urging citizens to support the removal of President Pendarovski, whom he criticized for his alleged association with individuals accused of corruption.

Regarding Professor Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, Mickoski portrayed her as a formidable figure with a track record of defending Macedonian interests, both domestically and internationally. He highlighted her constitutional expertise and her contributions to institutions such as the Venice Commission. Mickoski asserted that in the upcoming elections, the choice is clear: Siljanovska Davkova for president and VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition for government. He declared there is no room for doubt, and Macedonia should take pride in this decision.