The Ministry of the Interior invites citizens who have reached the age of 18 and do not have any biometric document to come on Saturday to the regional offices for administrative affairs throughout the country, so that they can be photographed and have their personal document produced in a timely manner, in order to be able to fulfill their right to vote in the upcoming elections.