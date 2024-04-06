It is clear that instead of coming up with a program where there are projects, the main program of SDS is falsifying documents and personal names. We have a well-founded suspicion that behind such a network for falsification of documents and fake news, which are already being used against VMRO-DPMNE, at least two state institutions have been brutally abused. The scheme and our well-founded suspicions are that Stevo Pendarovski, his intelligence director Erold Musliu, as well as former intelligence officer and now general secretary of SDS Mile Zecevic are directly behind this – accused Naum Stoilkovski, spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE, at today’s press conference.

According to the claims made, part of this was Assaf Eisin, a broker, part of an Israeli group of Tal Hanan, which has been investigated for forgeries and involvement in elections around the world. He claims that such created documents, including a narrative, a story, are given to, as he said, certain media created by SDS to SDS, or media that do not see a problem in black money in a campaign. He asked for answers from SDSM.