It is clear that instead of coming up with a program where there are projects, the main program of SDS is falsifying documents and personal names. We have a well-founded suspicion that behind such a network for falsification of documents and fake news, which are already being used against VMRO-DPMNE, at least two state institutions have been brutally abused. The scheme and our well-founded suspicions are that Stevo Pendarovski, his intelligence director Erold Musliu, as well as former intelligence officer and now general secretary of SDS Mile Zecevic are directly behind this – accused Naum Stoilkovski, spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE, at today’s press conference.
According to the claims made, part of this was Assaf Eisin, a broker, part of an Israeli group of Tal Hanan, which has been investigated for forgeries and involvement in elections around the world. He claims that such created documents, including a narrative, a story, are given to, as he said, certain media created by SDS to SDS, or media that do not see a problem in black money in a campaign. He asked for answers from SDSM.
SDS must answer how much his engagement costs, who pays him, whether he has concluded a contract or not, so is the Israeli broker for the black campaign of SDS paid with cash from the tenders from REK Bitola? A black campaign does nothing good for anyone, their goal is to reduce defeat, reduce debacle, with reduced public turnout. But this is not just a black smear campaign, these are criminal acts of forgery of documents and forgery of signatures. Both Erold Musliu and Stevo Pendarovski as Mile Zecevic and their executor Asaf should know that there will be responsibility for this. Responsibility will soon follow from now on.
