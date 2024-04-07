Ahead of the upcoming elections, VMRO-DPMNE’s presidential candidate, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, emphasized the importance of judging politicians by their actions rather than their words during a rally in Kavadarci. Addressing a diverse range of pressing issues, she stressed the need to take action to restore national pride and unity in the face of increasing division.

Speaking passionately about the urgent need for environmental protection, Siljanovska-Davkova highlighted her personal commitment to the cause. In another rally held in Negotino, she rejected the notion that every nation must accept its current government, asserting that Macedonians deserve leaders who truly represent their interests.

Asserting her dedication to the electorate, Siljanovska-Davkova promised to uphold their expectations and prove her legitimacy stems from them alone. She decried the current state of affairs, citing the existence of “two states in one, two parliaments, two prime ministers” within the country.

VMRO-DPMNE’s leader, Hristijan Mickoski, echoed these sentiments, criticizing the incumbent president, Stevo Pendarovski, as a mere commentator who fails to enact meaningful change. Mickoski urged voters to seize the opportunity presented by the elections to choose a president worthy of the nation.

Criticizing the government for its lack of tangible projects, Mickoski vowed to bring about real change if elected. At the Kavadarci rally, Aleksandar Nikoloski, VMRO-DPMNE’s list principal in the fourth electoral district, echoed the call for change, expressing confidence in the party’s prospects for success in the upcoming elections.