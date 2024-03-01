Preliminary reports from the State Market Inspectorate indicate that following the conclusion of the Government’s “guaranteed price” measure on Friday, some markets have opted not to increase prices, while others have chosen otherwise.

The Inspectorate acknowledges the anticipated likelihood of price increases and emphasizes the need for social responsibility among both retail and wholesale traders.

Goran Trajkovski, the head of the State Market Inspectorate, addressed the situation on Friday, stating, “According to my information, wholesale suppliers are already adjusting their prices for retail traders, leading to expected price increases. Nevertheless, I appeal to retail and wholesale traders to demonstrate social responsibility and strive to maintain prices at the same level whenever possible.”

Trajkovski clarified that the Inspectorate lacks the authority to directly influence prices. However, he expressed confidence that certain major supermarket franchises may introduce discounts on specific food products.

“Drawing from our observations in the recent past, with several prominent supermarkets acting as socially responsible entities by offering additional discounts on items not covered by the Government’s decision, I anticipate similar initiatives now. Ultimately, citizens will make choices about where they prefer to shop, as we cannot prevent the price of essentials like bread from potentially rising from Mden 29 to Mden 35,” Trajkovski added. He emphasized that the Inspectorate’s primary focus will be on ensuring the proper application of legislation in this field.

The “guaranteed prices” measure, implemented on September 20, 2023, ensured that many food products were sold at prices 10 percent lower than their recorded values on August 1, 2023.