During a press conference on Friday, Deputy Minister of Justice Viktorija Avramovska-Madikj announced that Ljupcho Palevski, the primary suspect in the murder case involving Vanja Gjorchevska and Panche Zhezhovski, is anticipated to be extradited by Turkey once all administrative procedures have been concluded.

Avramovska-Madikj addressed journalists’ inquiries on the matter, stating, “The Justice Minister held discussions with his Turkish counterpart, and as communicated by the Justice Ministry to the public, the court proceedings have been completed. We are now awaiting the finalization of administrative documents, after which we anticipate the extradition of Ljupcho Palevski.”

In February, Justice Minister Krena Lloga met with Yılmaz Tunç, the Turkish Justice Minister, where they discussed the extradition of Ljupcho Palevski. As per the Ministry’s information, Tunç informed Lloga during the meeting that the court processes pertaining to the extradition have concluded, and the completion of administrative procedures is underway.