At the request of UMD, the governor of Ohio declared September 8 as Macedonian Independence Day in the state of Ohio Macedonia 08.09.2022 / 20:47 At the request of the United Macedonian Diaspora, the Governor of the State of Ohio declared September 8 as the day of Macedonian Independence in this American federal state. ohioMacedonian Independence Day
