Macedonia

Mickoski: Be encouraged, gentlemen from the government, do not hide behind some agendas, support the referendum

Be encouraged gentlemen from the government, do not hide behind some agendas, support the referendum, as the people will decide, we will all act together. Let’s see where our Macedonia should go, says the leader of VMRO DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski. They say, but VMRO-DPMNE abandoned the idea of requesting...