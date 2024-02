Blagojcho Georgiev decided to sell his electric wheelchair to help treat little Leonid.

Blagojcho, who is disabled himself, sold his electric scooter, which is valued at a minimum of 75,000 denars, for 30,000 denars just to raise money for treatment.

“Let him have the scooter; I will manage with the indoor wheelchair since I can also use my hands,” says Blagojcho.

Kudos to this compassionate man!