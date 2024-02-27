The Minister of Internal Affairs, Panče Toškovski, announced that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against six chiefs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for their failure to act after a rifle was stolen from the car of the additional deputy chief of SVR Skopje.

The Department for Internal Control, Criminal Investigations and Professional Standards, acting on a report regarding a serious theft of a vehicle driven by a police officer in which a small-caliber rifle was stolen, assigned to the current additional deputy head of SVR Skopje, found that a series of violations in the police procedure, says Toškovski.

In clarifying the case, he stated that no report was filed, and no offense was found.