There are no obstacles for Macedonia’s accession to the European Union, said the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, in answer to a question from the Bulgarian National Radio.

“Macedonia is progressing well and from a European side there is nothing that would block its accession to the EU. The European principles and standards will be strictly respected in this approach. Good cooperation is definitely necessary for this. Regional cooperation remains an essential element, as well as the stabilization so that the accession process can be implemented. But the bilateral issues will not be binding and will not determine the accession process,” said Borrell in answer to a question over the EU’s next steps if Macedonia fails to include the Bulgarians within its Constitution by November, as foreseen by the so-called French proposal for the beginning of EU accession negotiations.