Today, April 28, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the horrific massacre near Vejce where eight defenders gave their lives in defense of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Macedonia, remind the Macedonian defenders, once again sharing the saddest moments that today someone is trying to suppress them in oblivion.

Let us remember these characters, young and brave, people of the people, ordinary, but with a big heart – just, honest, HEROES. Let us remember the last words of Ilce Stojanovski, let his last words forever ring in the ears of those who sold the patrol near Vejce and sent them to martyrdom, reads the post.

During the first shots, the three police officers Marjan Bozinovski, Kire Kostadinovski and Bosko Najdovski, took positions behind the vehicle, but, unfortunately, they quickly were wounded, some of which were fatal. During the ambush near Vejce, their fourth colleague Ilce managed to retreat and reach the third vehicle “hammer”, where together with the wounded “wolf” Igor Kosteski they offered resistance.

Through his mobile phone, Ilce Stojanovski called his superior twice at the base in Tetovo and told him that they had been attacked, that there were wounded and dead and asked for an ambulance to be sent to them, which, unfortunately, they did not receive. In those brief moments of decision and reflection, at the sight of the terrorists and facing death, once again, Ilce’s voice called desperately and helplessly via radio station:

There is no need for you to come to our aid anymore. We will all die for Macedonia.

And the radio station fell silent.

The two plaques honoring the killed eight members of the Army and the police near Vejce, which were erected on April 28 on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the massacre committed there, have been damaged and destroyed.