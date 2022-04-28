The closing arguments in the TNT case continue today. After Mile Janakieski addressed the court yesterday, the former mayor Toni Trajkovski and the other defenders are set to present their arguments.

In his closing arguments, Janakieski said that during the process it was absolutely proven that the “Kosmos” building was illegal construction and that the investor Fiat Canovski always sought a political solution so that the complex would not be demolished.

It is obvious that if “Kosmos” had all the necessary documents, it would not have been demolished, said Janakieski.

According to him, this is one of the rare cases in which the private interest is protected instead that of the state.