Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Gencovska told the press in a briefing that even if Macedonia amends its Constitution to include the Bulgarian minority, it will not be enough to lift the veto, and called on her own Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to stop pursuing a separate foreign policy.

Gencovska is locked in a strange dispute with Petkov, who is open to making a compromise with Macedonia, such as lifting the veto in exchange for a commitment that Macedonia will amend the Constitution in the future, while she supports a more hard-line position.