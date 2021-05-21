Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev discussed in an interview with Bulgarian National Television (BNT) on Friday Sofia’s position regarding Macedonia.
As MIA reported from Sofia, Yanev said that the Bulgarian position was formed by a declaration of the Parliament and remains unchanged, but that they are ready for dialogue to find a solution to the dispute.
We are ready for informal talks and to start practical work on topics that can become part of the roadmap for overcoming the situation, because Bulgaria supports the European future of Macedonia and Albania in a package, said Yanev.
