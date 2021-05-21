The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski informed on Facebook that he met with the people of the village Prdejci and the Municipal Committees Gevgelija and Bogdanci and listened to their problems.

We had excellent meetings with the people of the village of Prdejci and the Municipal Committees Gevgelija and Bogdanci. The citizens are ready for change, because with this local and central government they are just sinking and have no help. We, as VMRO-DPMNE, are ready to listen to their problems and solve them immediately after taking over the local government.