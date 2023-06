On July 2, DUI will elect a new head of its Struga branch – an insignificant news if it weren’t for the current head and Mayor Ramiz Merko’s USA blacklisting, and the fact that he is the only candidate, Republika learns from DUI sources.

It remains to be seen if DDUI will cancel Merko, or maybe the Mayor will resign himself.

Beside Merko, another member of DUI’s leadership, the former MP Xhevad Ademi is on the US State Department black list.