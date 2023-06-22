Merko’s blacklisting is no surprise, but it is surprising that our institution get so stirred up when some from abroad points to certain conditions that we have already informed about, Vladimir Georgiev, member of the Anticorruption Commission said on Thursday.

He announced the the Commission will hold a press-conference on Friday dedicated to Ramiz Merko, for whom, “they have established serious irregularities in his work back in 2019”.

“The allegations were upheld by the State Audit Bureau’ reports, however, the competent institutions did nothing”, Georgiev emphasized.

He reminded the public that even in the report on the positions of the judges and prosecutors about the corruption in the judicial system, which they prepared together with the OSCE and published last week, one of the main indicators is that the judicial system is under heavy influence by the executive branches of the Government, but also by higher positioned judges and presidents of courts.