There are serious indications of a huge crime by people connected to the Ministry of Health and the Health Fund, demanding huge percentages from the trading companies, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski claimed on Thursday.

“I have indications received from the companies connected to the Macedonian health system in some way, witnessing an ongoing huge criminal activities. By ‘huge criminal activities’ I refer to a situation where the companies met all their contract obligations, but in order to be paid for the services, certain people from the Health Fund are asking for enormous percentages. What does that mean? It means that the criminals overtook the crucial positions in the health system, too. And until the criminals reign in this country, people will die in hospital corridors, they will be refused treatment. Until these criminals leave, Macedonia will face defeats. We are aware that we will have a lot of work when we replace them, but we have a plan to bring the hope back in Macedonia”, Mickoski stressed.