DUI respects US positions concerning the Struga Mayor Ramiz Marko, and considers them as benevolent, DUi spokesperson Bujar Omani said on Thursday, adding that each and every Macedonian success story has the USA mark on it.

“DUI has clear positions regarding the rule of law and the fight against corruption, and these positions are transferred into party’s formal decisions”, Osmani stresses.

DUI primarily requires the institutions to start a comprehensive investigation into the allegations of possible abuse by the Struga Mayor Merko, stipulated in the US State Department’s decision. DUI also accepted Merko’s decision to freeze his participation in the party’s governing organs. Furthermore, DUI will cease all pre-election activities, until the conditions for continuing are beneficial again.

The party appealed to all investigative institutions to start an investigation on all political parties, from the leadership to the lowest echelons, in cooperation with the international community.

Osmani added that the Struga Mayor personally asked for his membership to be frozen, stressing that at this moment Merko is completely detached from DUI.

“He is no longer member of the DUI’s Presidency and the General Council, until thee investigation ends. The isse is very clear”, Osmani pointed out.