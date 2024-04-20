VMRO-DPMNE presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova told her supporters in Kriva Palanka to ask themselves eight questions before deciding how to vote in the coming dual elections.

Do you live better? Is the economy better? Is our healthcare better? Is our welfare better? Do you feel more secure? Are you proud of this Government? Do you think that the Government is proud of you? Do you think that they are proud of Macedonia, even as they are afraid to speak her name? Do you think they are proud of all who have died for Macedonia?, asked professor Siljanovska.