The Police Union of Macedonia filed criminal charges against former Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and three of his associates, who they accuse of abuse of office.

The reason is their failure to stop a disciplinary procedure against two Ministry employees. According to the Union, Minister Spasovski and members of the disciplinary commission were aware of facts that should have ended the proceeding, but did not stop them and harmed the rights of two employees.

The Union did not disclose additional details about the case.