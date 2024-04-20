The White Sea Club was opened in Skopje today – it is a gathering place and library for Macedonians expelled by Greece from Aegean Macedonia, or Macedonia by the White Sea.

Sotir Lukrovski, head of the Vmbel Aegean association and coordinator of the associations of Aegean Macednians opened the club, while VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski was in attendance.

Greece expelled tens of thousands of Macedonians from the areas of Kostur, Lerin, Voden and other parts of western Aegean Macedonia after the Greek Civil War ended in 1949. Before that, Greek forces would expel and forcibly assimilate Macedonians from other parts of Aegean Macedonia.