The seven candidates running for President finally agreed to hold a debate – the date is set for tomorrow evening, and it will be hosted by the Macedonian state television MRTV.

SDSM candidate and incumbent President Stevo Pendarovski was the one disputing the format and the location – after his SDSM party responded to the highly unfavorable polls by accusing MRTV of skewing them. Pendarovski now says that he will come to MRTV for the debate, but still wants the television investigated.

This will be the only debate before the first round of presidential elections on April 24th. Two best placed candidates will proceed to the second round on May 8th, and will likely have at least one debate before that.