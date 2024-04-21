Presidential candidates will hold major rallies today, including several meetings in the capital Skopje.

VMRO-DPMNE candidates will meet with voters in Saraj, Cair, Aerodrom and Gazi Baba – these events will include presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska and party leader Hristijan Mickoski.

SDSM presidential candidate Stevo Pendarovski, party leader Dimitar Kovacevski and their candidates for representatives from Skopje will hold a rally in the city downtown, in front of the EU diplomatic mission.

DUI is preparing a rally at the central square in Skopje, while the VLEN opposition Albanian coalition is gathering in Gostivar, the hometown of their presidential candidate Arben Taravari.

Maksim Dimitrievski and his ZNAM party are preparing a press conference at the University Library in Skopje.