VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski warned that the SDSM attempts to impose an unfavorable treaty with Bulgaria will lead to consequences similar to those from the imposed Prespa Treaty with Greece to rename Macedonia.

Kovacevski is not undertaking a brave step, as he says, but a disastrous one. The bilateral treaty with Bulgaria will become part of our negotiating framework with the EU, right next to the Copenhagen criteria, Mickoski warned, implying that it will lead to dozens of new demands from Bulgaria that will undermine Macedonia’s national identity.

During the televised debate with SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski, Mickoski said that “I do not change my positions. Have no doubt. For me, the country is Macedonia, and will remain Macedonia”, Mickoski said.