During the televised debate today, SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski used a usual attack for his party, and raised the issue of Skopje 2014, the major urban renewal project initiated by former VMRO-DPMNE leader Nikola Gruevski. SDSM often criticizes this project as too expensive and not in line with their view of history and architecture.

But his current rival, VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski, came prepared. He reminded Kovacevski that, as manager in the Macedonian Telekom, he often came to the opening of grand buildings that are part of Skopje 2014.