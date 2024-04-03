Extra According to preliminary investigations, the doctor who was discovered dead in the car in front of the Zhelezara polyclinic had not been murdered in the car in which he was discovered, Deputy Minister of Interior Mitko Bojmacaliev informed MIA on Wednesday.

I am able to state that the doctor was not killed in his car based on the evidence that the Ministry of Interior has gathered. I’m not sure how he got to the parking lot, but I don’t want to sabotage the investigation,” Bojmacaliev said.

The sixty-seven-year-old physician was discovered lifeless in his car in the Zhelezara polyclinic parking lot, having sustained multiple stab wounds. His sons discovered him after they began searching for him after he did not return home from work.