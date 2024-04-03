Arben Taravari, the presidential candidate for the “Worth It” coalition, unveiled his platform centered on four key pillars during a presentation on Wednesday. These pillars include integrating Macedonia within the region and Europe, ensuring Macedonia’s role as a producer of security, upholding the rule of law, and fostering a consensual democracy in Macedonia.

Taravari emphasized his commitment to EU integration, stating it as a primary goal for stability and development. He proposed seeking assurances from the EU to prevent additional demands on Macedonia post-constitutional amendments and advocated for enhancing regional cooperation while withdrawing from the Open Balkan initiative.

Furthermore, Taravari pledged to align Macedonia’s policies with EU standards, particularly regarding sanctions against Russia. Addressing security concerns, he highlighted the country’s readiness to collaborate with its allies, including the EU, US, and NATO, to maintain global peace. Taravari also outlined plans for a stable defense budget, “de-Yugoslavization” of the Army and Intelligence Agency, and diversification of energy sources to reduce dependence on Russia.

Identifying the judiciary’s corruption as a significant challenge, Taravari proposed legislative reforms aimed at judicial system and prosecution overhaul, including vetting processes, electoral system reform, and digitalization of courts. He also suggested establishing a Committee on Standards in Public Life based on the UK’s model.