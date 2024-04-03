During a press conference on Wednesday, Minister of Interior Panche Toshkovski announced that two individuals linked to the Arachinovo shooting incident were apprehended the previous day.

Toshkovski emphasized the importance of accurate communication, expressing concern over misrepresented statements attributed to him, his team, or the Interior Minister’s Office. He clarified that reports of suspects being detained were indeed accurate and urged precise language in disseminating information to the public.

Regarding the detained individuals, Toshkovski disclosed that one of them was subject to an active warrant, a fact disclosed in accordance with legal procedures.

Cautious not to compromise the investigation, Toshkovski refrained from divulging intricate details. He urged all authorities involved in public communication to exercise similar discretion and adhere to directives from the Public Prosecutor’s Office to avoid jeopardizing ongoing inquiries.

Previously, the Public Prosecutor’s Office had stated its involvement in the Arachinovo shooting case, indicating measures undertaken, such as scene inspection and evidence collection, with plans for securing video surveillance footage and further investigative steps.