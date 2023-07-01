VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski attended the conference held to mark the 75th anniversary of the expulsion of tens of thousands of ethnic Macedonians from Aegean Macedonia – the northern parts of Greece.

We must never forget this human tragedy. We must draw a lesson that only united we can create a future for us all, Mickoski said.

The Greek government expelled tens of thousands of Macedonians and introduced a policy of forced assimilation after the Greek Civil War.