Bulgarian Vice President Iliyana Yotova said that Macedonia does not need to implement new conditions to join the EU, but that all conditions are outlined in the so-called French Proposal.

I very much hope that the new Bulgarian Government will not relent on this issue, but I’m not an optimist. We see that to some European countries find this issue boring. Well, for us, it’s a matter of vital national interest, Yotova said.

Bulgaria wants Macedonia to amend its Constitution and include the Bulgarians as a constituent nation. Supporters of making this concession in the Macedonian Government insist that this will be the final Bulgarian demand.

But Yotova is clearly alluding to the fact that the French Proposal includes obligations for Macedonia to accept Bulgarian demands in the area of history, public speech and secret police archives.

Yotova and President Radev are currently hardliners on the issue while the new grand coalition Government is still reserved on this issue.