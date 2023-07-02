Macedonia took over the Presidency of the PProces of Cooperation of South East Europe, which brings together representatives from 13 countries in the region.

Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said that this will be an opportunity to which all the capacities of his department will be directed. Osmani’s slogan for the event is Bridging Differences, Building Trust, and he insisted that Macedonia’s record of treaties with its neighbors, the Albanians, the Greeks and the Bulgarians, should be seen as proof of dedication to this idea.