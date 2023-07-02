Zoran Zaev praised the former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for resignation as leader of the SYRIZA party.

In 2018 Zaev teamed up with Tsipras to impose the Prespa Treaty on the Macedonians – which led to forcible renaming of the country and redefiinng of the Macedonian history and identity, through a campaign of politically motivated arrests and persecution. Tsipras lost the subsequent elections in Greece to New Democracy, and four years later was now trounced by ND.

I know this is not particularly encouraging to Alexis but I will give a public statement that after one era comes another. We, the modern social-democrats, are vital part of the defense of democracy and the new era, whatever it may be, Zaev told a Greek paper who asked for his comment.