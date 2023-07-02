Lawyer Janaki Mitrovski condemned the latest politically motivated trial, that targets former VMRO-DPMNE officials, over the Skopje 2014 project. According to Mitrovski, prosecutors are legally bound in the time they can conduct their investigation to up to a year, and they can’t spring charges 10 years after the case was initiated,

Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, his associates Zoran Stavrevski and Elizabeta Kanceska Milevska, two former Mayors of Centar and one local official are among those charged. The case is directed against the building of historic monuments that depict the Macedonian history, and according to VMRO-DPMNE, it is another attempt to force the party to support more historic concessions.

It is very indicative that one of the defendants is Vladimir Todorovik, one of the key financiers of the largest opposition party, who is being charged during the attempts to amend the Constitution. The Skopje 2014 was highly dubious, at least as far as I am concerned, but the timing of these arrests, detentions and other measures is very indicative, Mitrovski said.