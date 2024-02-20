The State Election Commission (SEC) has scheduled a period beginning on Friday, February 23, and ending on March 8 for presidential and MP candidates to gather signatures.

A Rulebook regarding the signature collection process has been adopted by SEC and will be made available on its website, www.sec.mk, on Tuesday.

“Signatures will be gathered in front of public notaries in all 34 municipalities’ SEC offices and departments. The offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day in two shifts. The offices will remain open until midnight on March 8, the last day, according to SEC member Boris Kondarko.