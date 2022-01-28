Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani is expected to discuss the latest developments in the dispute with Bulgaria before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Macedonian Parliament today. The remarks will likely be closed to the public, and the opposition expects to hear answers from Osmani about what exactly did the Zaev – Kovacevski regime commit to do with regard to the Macedonian national identity and history.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said that it expects Osmani to detail the answers his department made to a series of Bulgarian demands made in the second half of 2021. As Zaev’s former Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov revealed, the negotiations intrude deeply into Macedonian national identity and Osmani is leading the process that will undermine the red lines set by the Macedonian Parliament.