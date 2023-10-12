The Appellate Court in Skopje has upheld the appeal of former Interior Minister Gordana Jankuloska, granting her conditional release effective November 1st. This release will continue until her original prison sentence concludes on September 28, 2024, provided she does not commit any further crimes, according to a statement from the Court issued on Thursday.

The court’s decision took into account various factors, including Jankuloska’s personal circumstances. It noted that she is the mother of a five-year-old child. Additionally, the court considered the information provided by the penitentiary institution, indicating that she had adhered to the institution’s regulations, displayed no violent or conflict behavior, demonstrated a sense of personal and social responsibility, and diligently performed her duties while working in the institution’s library.

In September 2020, Gordana Jankuloska began serving a four-year prison sentence in the “Tank” case, which centered on the unlawful acquisition of a government ‘Mercedes S-600’ vehicle worth EUR 600,000. The court had also sentenced Gjoko Popovski, the former head of procurement at the Ministry of Interior, and former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski in the same case.