We are open to an opposition bloc with all parties. The President of Alternativa, Afrim Gashi, held a meeting with the structures of Alternativa in Tetovo on Wednesday. This is the second meeting of Gashi after the one of Kumanovo, reports Top24.

Before the beginning of the meeting, Gashi emphasized that the central leadership of the party decided to open the party to a new opposition bloc.

Asked if they had meetings with the “Fiery Group” and if this opening also applies to his former party, the Besa Movement, Gashi said that contacts will begin with everyone.