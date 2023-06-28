The Deputy Prime Minister in charge of good governance policies, Slavica Grkovska, presented the initiatives and processes implemented by her Office, at a meeting Tuesday with the Director-General of the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), Ville Itälä, and the members of his team in Brussels.

According to a press release from the Government, at the meeting Grkovska stressed she values the funds of the European Union’s taxpayers that are being invested in Macedonia and that they must be used as intended.

“To that end, she noted that attention should be paid to avoid overlap of projects financed by the EU and other donors,” said the Government.

The hosts from the European Anti-Fraud Office said they maintain a very good cooperation with the relevant institutions in Macedonia, especially the Anti-Fraud Coordination Unit (AFCOS) within the frameworks of the Ministry of Finance, as their contact point for cooperation.

“Informing the Deputy PM about ongoing and upcoming activities in the field, the hosts voiced readiness for additional exchange of experience and expertise, and highlighted the importance of maintaining good cooperation with OLAF throughout the negotiations process,” added the press release.