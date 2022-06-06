The issue of lifting the veto over Macedonia’s EU accession should not be a subject of a referendum, says Andrey Gurov, Bulgarian MP of the ruling We Continue the Change party, MIA reports from Sofia.

As MIA reports from Sofia, according to Gurov, the veto lifting depends on concrete actions and guarantees from Europe and Macedonia.

In a statement to BNR, he said that if there was a change in Bulgaria’s position, then it would require a joint decision in parliament, in the governing coalition, and outside it within the National Security Council.