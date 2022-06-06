In two days, Kovacevski takes 3,000 denars from the salary of each person, said VMRO-DPMNE.

In two days with the increase of the prices of fuel and food by 15 denars, Kovacevski destroyed tens of thousands of families, who will not know how to spend the month. In just two days, bread, flour and sugar rose to 60 denars, and cooking oil over 160 denars, according to the party.

The party emphasizes that the basic necessities of life for the citizens are enormously expensive, and at the same level as in the countries of Western Europe, where the salaries are 10 times higher than in Macedonia.