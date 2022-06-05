The Prime Minister of the Republic of Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski in an exclusive statement for indeks.mk congratulates the 20th anniversary of the Democratic Union for Integration party.

He was part of the main event that took place today in the Cair park and said that DUI is an important political factor in the country and that anniversaries like this should be congratulated.

He, among other things, said that DUI is a good partner and that together they will continue to build the state and work for the good of the citizens.