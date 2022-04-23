The Holy fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem today, one of the miracles in the Orthodox faith that occurs every year on Holy Saturday on the eve of the Resurrection of Christ – Easter.

Usually in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and in its vicinity in Jerusalem on this day thousands of Orthodox believers gather, who after the descent of the Holy fire take it from the hands of the Patriarch of Jerusalem and carry it on.

Representatives of the local Orthodox Churches will take the Holy Fire from Tel Aviv Airport and take it to their home countries.

The Holy fire from Jerusalem will arrive in Skopje tonight. It will be taken over by representatives of the Orthodox eparchies, who will take it to all cities across the country.