Orthodox believers celebrate Sunday the greatest Christian holiday – the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ – Easter- the day when Jesus Christ proved his divine power and rose from the dead.

The Resurrection of Christ was announced at midnight in all temples of the Macedonian Orthodox Church, and today resurrection liturgies are held.

The Resurrection of Christ is a holiday that combines faith and tradition, cherished from time immemorial, and begins on Maundy Thursday before sunrise, when the first Easter eggs are dyed red.

This church tradition dates back to the first century AD, ie it was practiced during the time of the holy apostles – disciples of Christ and their heirs. The Holy Tradition testifies to that.

The Easter egg is as old as Christianity and the church has accepted it in its tradition and practice as a symbol of Christ’s resurrection.