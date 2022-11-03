Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski yesterday sent an invitation to the parliamentary political parties for a leaders’ meeting, where they will discuss the European future of the country and the decisions that in the coming period should be made in the Parliament with a broad political and social consensus.

VMRO-DPMNE told him that they will accept it if current issues are discussed, but not about amendments to the Constitution, because the topic is a defocus and polarizes society.

The government press service confirmed yesterday that the invitation has been sent, and the meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 7, in the Parliament.

The meeting convened by Kovacevski is organized in order to open a discussion about the European future of the Republic of Macedonia, but also about the decisions that in the coming period should be made in the Parliament with a broad political and social consensus, the government press service said.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, said that he would accept a leaders’ meeting if the current issues of the citizens, such as the difficult economic situation, low salaries and pensions, high inflation, the potential energy crisis, and not changing the Constitution for which the party’s position remains unchanged, were discussed at it.

If someone thinks that he will impose polarizing topics, such as changing the Constitution, then VMRO-DPMNE will sit at that leaders’ meeting, and we will talk about something that is already known and a constant in the public, then he is mistaken, because the attitude of VMRO-DPMNE, the public knows it, remains unchanged, constant that under these circumstances there will be no change to the Constitution, Mickoski said answering a journalist’s question after visiting Mralino settlement, Ilinden municipality.

It is in the interest of the party, he says to discuss one electoral district and early parliamentary elections, but he says, they are ready to put these issues aside and discuss the problems of the citizens. If they think that they will forcefully change the Constitution, as they did with the Prespa, they will not, I guarantee that, Mickoski said.

Regarding the issue of removing the “20 percent” provision for the use of languages ​​from the Constitution, which the political parties of the Albanians demand, Mickoski says that it is more frightening that they demand the establishment of a bicameral parliament, which, according to him, would mean de jure and de facto federalization.